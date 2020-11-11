 

Cue Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Cue Biopharma will provide an overview highlighting the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, its expanding pipeline and anticipated milestones. The presentations will also include an update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of CUE-101 including details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5, and 6 being treated for HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Additional conference details can be found below:
 
Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020
Date and Time: November 18, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EST
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/cue/1908496
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. .
   
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. EST
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/cue/1682925
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. .

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
gzavoico@cuebio.com 

Media Contact
Alison Chen
LifeSci Communications
achen@lifescicomms.com 


Cue Biopharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cue Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast
09.11.20
Cue Biopharma Announces Presentations Highlighting Clinical Progress of CUE-101, Pipeline Progress of CUE-100 Series Immuno-STATs and Immuno-STAT Data for Infectious Disease Applications at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary
19.10.20
Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting