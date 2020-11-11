Cue Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Cue Biopharma will provide an overview highlighting the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, its expanding pipeline and anticipated milestones. The presentations will also include an update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of CUE-101 including details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5, and 6 being treated for HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.