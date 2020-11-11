Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system, today announced Nello Mainolfi, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Kymera Therapeutics, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. An archived webcast recording of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.