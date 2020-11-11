Phase 3 Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Commences
MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Phase 3 SCUlpTOR (“Stem Cells as a symptom- and strUcture-modifying Treatment for medial tibiofemoral
OsteoaRthritis”) Trial of CYP-004, Cynata’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product for osteoarthritis, has now commenced.
This trial is sponsored by the University of Sydney and funded by an Australian Government National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) competitive Project Grant. The trial will take place at study centres in Sydney and Tasmania and subject treatment will commence with an initial four patients from the University’s volunteers' database, who will be assessed for four weeks, before the study opens for enrolment more widely. As no additional volunteers are being sought at this time, patients who are interested in participating in the trial should wait until wider enrolment commences before contacting study centres, which is expected to happen early in 2021. The aim of the trial is to assess the effect of Cymerus MSCs compared to placebo on clinical outcomes and knee joint structure over a two-year period, in 440 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.
Professor David Hunter, Principal Investigator, said:
“There is no cure for osteoarthritis and current treatment options largely focus on alleviating pain, rather than modifying the course of the underlying disease. We are delighted to commence this trial, which is designed to evaluate the disease modifying potential of Cymerus MSCs. We believe that it will be the largest randomised controlled trial of MSCs conducted in patients with osteoarthritis worldwide. Consequently, we anticipate that it will be an enormously influential trial, with the potential to inform clinical practice guidelines globally.”
Dr. Kilian Kelly, Cynata’s Chief Operating Officer, said:
“The commencement of the SCUlpTOR Trial is a very important achievement. This clinical trial aims to determine whether Cynata’s proprietary Cymerus MSC technology, which has been evaluated in a wide range of disease targets, including graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), sepsis, and respiratory diseases such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is active in the setting of knee osteoarthritis.
