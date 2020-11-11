Phase 3 Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Commences

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Phase 3 SCUlpTOR (“Stem Cells as a symptom- and strUcture-modifying Treatment for medial tibiofemoral OsteoaRthritis”) Trial of CYP-004, Cynata’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product for osteoarthritis, has now commenced.



This trial is sponsored by the University of Sydney and funded by an Australian Government National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) competitive Project Grant. The trial will take place at study centres in Sydney and Tasmania and subject treatment will commence with an initial four patients from the University’s volunteers' database, who will be assessed for four weeks, before the study opens for enrolment more widely. As no additional volunteers are being sought at this time, patients who are interested in participating in the trial should wait until wider enrolment commences before contacting study centres, which is expected to happen early in 2021. The aim of the trial is to assess the effect of Cymerus MSCs compared to placebo on clinical outcomes and knee joint structure over a two-year period, in 440 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.