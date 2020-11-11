 

HP Enhances Retail Experiences with Most Powerful All-in-One Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 14:00   

HP Engage One Pro blends outstanding performance and sleek design in a flexible and durable point-of-sale system

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled the HP Engage One Pro, the world’s most powerful point-of-sale system1 and is part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems2. The Engage One Pro expands HP’s portfolio of point-of-sale systems with a premium all-in-one solution that is purpose-built for retail and hospitality businesses.

Today’s point-of-sale systems create an enhanced in-store experience because the technology is designed to have maximum versatility and reliability so that it seamlessly blends into the environment. Eighty-six percent of retailers said design is important and 67% believe durability is a key factor to withstand the demands of a retail environment, including the ability to meet today’s strict sanitization requirements3. These features are even more important during the pandemic as retailers and hospitality operators are looking to accelerate the adoption of self-service and kiosk terminals. The Engage One Pro enables even more self-service configurations with three screen size options and installation versatility that brings customers clean counter operations with integrated peripherals and industry-leading cable management.

“Retail and hospitality operators need more power and flexibility in order to deliver the choice, convenience, and personalization customers expect,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. Purpose-built for today’s changing retail environments, including the desire for more self-service terminals, the HP Engage One Pro, blends a sleek design with excellent performance to deliver engaging and memorable experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b7aa212-1eb6-43f7 ...
World’s most powerful point-of-sale system4 with up to 10th generation Intel Core i9 processors.

“Creating great experiences across evolving customer expectations in retail and hospitality is an exciting, but challenging journey,” said Alec Gefrides, general manager of Products and Technologies for the Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education Division of Intel IOTG. “Designed for the performance, choice and flexibility required, the new 10th Generation Intel Core processors with vPro and Active Management Technology deliver a platform that helps retail and hospitality operators navigate the dynamic opportunities of today and tomorrow.” 

