 

Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data for TK216 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma at CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

  • Interim Phase 1 data in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose of TK216 demonstrated two durable complete responses, with no relapses after complete response

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TK216, an investigational, potentially first-in-class, targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. The data update will be delivered in an oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, and a copy of the presentation will be available online at www.oncternal.com starting on November 11, 2020.

  • Abstract Title: TK216 Phase 1 Study in Metastatic, Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma (abstract # 3464969)
  • Session Title: Session 11 - Rhabdomyosarcoma and Ewing Sarcoma
  • Session Date and Time: November 21, 2020, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EST

“I am very encouraged by the two complete responses to TK216 in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma,” said Joseph A Ludwig, M.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the lead author of the presentation. “This a serious and devastating condition with high unmet medical need. No standard treatment exists after second-line chemotherapy, and patients typically progress within a few weeks. The durability of these two complete responses is particularly encouraging.”   

This ongoing clinical trial is a first-in-human, multicenter Phase 1 study of TK216 as a single agent and in combination with vincristine in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. Trial objectives include the evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and tumor response. Patients entering the trial had previously been treated with a median of three, and as many as eight prior lines of systemic therapy. The recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) has been established to be 200 mg/m2/day of TK216 for 14 days, with vincristine dosed at 0.75 mg/m2 on the first day of each treatment cycle.

