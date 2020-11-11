 

Collectors Universe to Present at the Furey Research Hidden Gems Conference on November 19

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Orlando, is scheduled to present at the Furey Research Hidden Gems Conference at 11:30 a.m. PT on November 19, 2020. This conference will be held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a conference call with management should contact Furey Research or Collectors Universe’s investor relations team.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia (“collectibles”). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com, and is also published in print. 

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers
949-224-3874
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Collectors Universe Reports Record Operating Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
26.10.20
Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share
22.10.20
Collectors Universe to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020