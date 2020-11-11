Collectors Universe to Present at the Furey Research Hidden Gems Conference on November 19

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Orlando, is scheduled to present at the Furey Research Hidden Gems Conference at 11:30 a.m. PT on November 19, 2020. This conference will be held as a virtual event.



Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a conference call with management should contact Furey Research or Collectors Universe’s investor relations team.