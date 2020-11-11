Zogenix to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO, and Michael P. Smith, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Zogenix Fireside Chat Details Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.