Zogenix to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that
Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO, and Michael P. Smith, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Stifel
2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.
|Zogenix Fireside Chat Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM Eastern Time
The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a different rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.
CONTACTS:
Zogenix
Melinda Baker
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (510) 788-8732
corpcomms@zogenix.com
Investors
Brian Ritchie
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 (212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com
Media
Stefanie Tuck
Vice President, Porter Novelli
+1 (978) 390-1394
stefanie.tuck@porternovelli.com
