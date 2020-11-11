Spectral Medical Announces Report on Clinical Implementation of SAMI Amid COVID-19 Published in the Journal of Blood Purification

The paper, entitled: ”Deployment of a new CRRT/PIRRT device during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency: organizational challenges and implementation results” reports the clinicians’ experience in implementing the use of SAMI at the University of Michigan Medical Center ( “UMMC” ). The paper describes the first month of using SAMI as part of UMMC’s PIRRT (Prolonged Intermittent Renal Replacement Therapy) program throughout April 2020. The installation and training were successfully managed remotely with SAMI utilized to treat 23 patients in the first 4 weeks.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) , a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market, today announced that a paper reporting on the deployment and use of its SAMI unit during the COVID-19 pandemic has been published in the Journal of Blood Purification. SAMI is a renal replacement therapy (RRT) machine manufactured and commercialized by Spectral’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. ( “Dialco” ).

The paper goes on to state, “The results from the nurse questionnaire, as well as the successful deployment of the SAMI in our institution during the pandemic with only 3-hour virtual training support that operating the SAMI is simple and safe. The setup of the SAMI has been refined to be as simple as possible, and the interactions that normally cause issues (connecting the bloodline to the various safety sensors and pumps) have been refined to almost a single gesture of inserting the disposable cassette into the machine. This approach together with a comprehensive self-testing procedure allows the unit to eliminate as many potential user errors as reasonably possible.” The full text of the paper is available at https://www.karger.com/Article/Abstract/511726

“Dialco is committed to providing our customers with innovative, reliable and simple-to-operate dialysis systems. We believe that our SAMI and DIMI machines meet these goals, and UMMC’s experience and publication is a strong validation of our devices’ easy to learn, manage and use technology,” said Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni, President of Dialco Medical Inc. “I am proud of the Dialco team. Despite COVID-19 abruptly changing our work flow and customer access, we were able to adapt and deliver virtual training and technical support up to the very highest quality standards."