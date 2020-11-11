 

Platform Screen Door System Market to Reach $1.01 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at a CAGR 5.2% Allied Market Research

Increase in focus on public safety and improved transport infrastructure & security system have proliferated the growth of the global platform screen door system market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Platform Screen Door System Market by Product Type (Full Height, Semi Height and Half Height) and Application (Metro, Airport and Bus Stop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2026." According to the report, the global platform screen door system industry generated $630.00 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Key determinants in the market-

Rise in focus on public safety and improved transport infrastructure & security system augment the growth of the global platform screen door system market. Whereas, high initial investment and refurbishment of currently deployed safety system impede the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in demand for safe, secure, and efficient systems and advancement in transportation infrastructure in developing nations usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • Due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the government bodies, the manufacturing and supply chain management were halted.
  • The platform screen door system are proving to be useful to avoid physical contacts and curb the spread of coronavirus.
  • Also, in several regions, the key market players have restarted manufacturing procedures at a slower pace, as the government has nodded to restart the businesses in order to maintain economic benefits.

The full height segment would dominate the market throughout 2026-

Based on product type, the full height segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the global platform screen door system market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that full height doors are used to segregate the platform from the track to ensure passenger safety as well as provide a better aesthetic view of platform along with optimizing platform air conditioning. However, the half height segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2026. The half- height platform screen doors help in proper ventilation within the transit stations, which drive the growth of the segment.

