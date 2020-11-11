 

Genprex to Participate in Panel at Life Sciences Summit on November 17

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 14:16  |  33   |   |   

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing, Thomas Gallagher, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Show Me the Money: Preparing Your Company for Funding,” at the annual NYC-based Life Sciences Summit, taking place virtually November 17-18, 2020.

Event: Life Sciences Summit
Panel: Show Me the Money: Preparing Your Company for Funding
Date: Tuesday, November 17
Time: 10-10:45 a.m. ET
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3kXMpHZ

During this discussion, the panel experts will provide an insider’s guide into the essential building blocks needed for emerging companies to reach their goals. The panelists will share their knowledge on topics such as intellectual property strategy, due diligence, valuation, and building relationships with investors and partners.

Organized by the Center for Biotechnology, the Life Sciences Summit is an early-stage investor and business development conference for emerging companies and academic innovators. The objective of the meeting is to connect emerging companies with early-stage investors, business development professionals, and medical research foundations with the goal of advancing new innovations through clinical development.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone. For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3
Genprex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genprex to Participate in Panel at Life Sciences Summit on November 17 Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Senior Vice President of Intellectual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Genprex Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Lead Researcher of University of Pittsburgh, George K. Gittes, MD
30.10.20
Genprex Unveils New Branding for Upcoming Combination Clinical Trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
29.10.20
Genprex Receives Conditional FDA Acceptance of Proprietary Name REQORSA for Lead Drug Candidate for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
26.10.20
Genprex Promotes Eric Chapdelaine to Vice President of Manufacturing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
97
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs