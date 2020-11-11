Genprex to Participate in Panel at Life Sciences Summit on November 17

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing, Thomas Gallagher, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Show Me the Money: Preparing Your Company for Funding,” at the annual NYC-based Life Sciences Summit, taking place virtually November 17-18, 2020.

During this discussion, the panel experts will provide an insider’s guide into the essential building blocks needed for emerging companies to reach their goals. The panelists will share their knowledge on topics such as intellectual property strategy, due diligence, valuation, and building relationships with investors and partners.

Organized by the Center for Biotechnology, the Life Sciences Summit is an early-stage investor and business development conference for emerging companies and academic innovators. The objective of the meeting is to connect emerging companies with early-stage investors, business development professionals, and medical research foundations with the goal of advancing new innovations through clinical development.

