Lerøy Seafood Group ASA NOTIFICATION OF TRADE – PRIMARY INSIDER
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.11.2020, 14:25 | 33 | 0 |
Henning Beltestad, CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LSG), has today 11 November 2020 bought 18,000 shares in LSG at an average price of NOK 55.50 per share. Ownership after this transaction is 42,200 shares in LSG.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
