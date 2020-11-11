 

MyoKardia Collaborates with the American College of Cardiology and PINNACLE/Veradigm to Launch Patient Registry of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Registry to Enable Prospective Safety Study “DISCOVER-HCM” to Track Long-Term Safety and Effectiveness of Mavacamten in Patients with Symptomatic, Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

BRISBANE, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK), and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced the establishment of a nationwide registry of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which leverages the ACC’s PINNACLE Cardiovascular Registry operated by Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), business unit. The registry will support MyoKardia’s post-marketing safety and effectiveness study (DISCOVER-HCM) of mavacamten, an investigational therapeutic for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

The newly established mavacamten long-term safety registry will utilize the PINNACLE Registry, the largest out-patient cardiovascular registry in the U.S. The PINNACLE Registry was established in 2008 by the ACC and now includes more than 3,600 participating clinical practices, serving to capture and share outcomes data on cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

The DISCOVER (Deliver Insights on Safety in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and ObserVe Endpoints in Real-world)-HCM study will evaluate the long-term safety and effectiveness of mavacamten based on real-world usage, for the treatment of patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM. Veradigm will be conducting outreach to existing PINNACLE Registry sites, as well as additional HCM specialty treatment centers, for participation in DISCOVER-HCM to ensure that the population of the registry is broadly representative of HCM patients in the US. The DISCOVER-HCM study is expected to begin enrolling patients in the summer of 2021. The registry will also focus on gaining the patient perspective on the benefits of HCM treatments by using patient-focused technologies to learn whether registry participants are experiencing symptomatic changes in managing this serious, chronic illness. Additionally, this observational research effort will serve as the foundation for future global assessments of the benefit-risk of mavacamten in HCM with real-world use.

