ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province
Designed Specifically for Permanent Two-Way Holographic Communication in University Lecture Halls, Meeting Rooms & Boardrooms
TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency
hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that it is launching the revolutionary HoloPod Display at the world’s #1 Rehabilitation Research Facility, The KITE Research Institute at
Toronto Rehab, part of the University Health Network in downtown Toronto. The opportunity for the HoloPod to deliver mental and physical therapy to communities located outside of the GTA has the
potential to dramatically improve the quality and quantity of healthcare available – especially in more remote communities where there is a shortage of medical expertise.
The HoloPod delivers the real life, two-way communication with no noticeable latency of our event HoloPresence display but in a plug and play cabinet that wheels into place and is operational in minutes. Combined with the ARHT Engine software it enables the speaker or specialist to connect with their audience, creating a true sense of presence, whether the audience is one person, one hundred or a thousand. You do not appear like a person standing in a box, you appear like you are standing or sitting in the room.
“We are extremely pleased to showcase this technology first in the healthcare industry where demand for quality healthcare specialists far outweighs supply, particularly in locations outside major research centres,” says ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “The HoloPod will rehumanize the digital experience and bring these experts to a large audience that desperately needs the medical expertise.”
“When I first experienced ARHT’s live HoloPresence technology I felt a real connection to the person I was speaking with, who happened to be in New York City,” added KITE Institute Director Milos R. Popovic, PhD, P Eng. “This sense of presence is so important when delivering both mental and physical rehabilitation. We believe the HoloPod will allow us to deliver on our mandate of Knowledge, Innovation, Talent, Everywhere in a more engaging way than prior technologies.”
About The KITE Research Institute
The research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, KITE, is a world leader in complex rehabilitation science and is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with the effects of disability, illness and aging. KITE’s areas of focus include prevention, restoration, enhanced participation and independent living. Researchers are actively engaged in developing new treatments, devices and products as well as gathering evidence that guides changes to policy and public opinion. KITE is one of the principal research enterprises at the University Health Network (UHN), Canada’s top research hospital with more than $350-million in total annual research expenditures.
