ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province

Designed Specifically for Permanent Two-Way Holographic Communication in University Lecture Halls, Meeting Rooms & Boardrooms

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that it is launching the revolutionary HoloPod Display at the world’s #1 Rehabilitation Research Facility, The KITE Research Institute at Toronto Rehab, part of the University Health Network in downtown Toronto. The opportunity for the HoloPod to deliver mental and physical therapy to communities located outside of the GTA has the potential to dramatically improve the quality and quantity of healthcare available – especially in more remote communities where there is a shortage of medical expertise.



The HoloPod delivers the real life, two-way communication with no noticeable latency of our event HoloPresence display but in a plug and play cabinet that wheels into place and is operational in minutes. Combined with the ARHT Engine software it enables the speaker or specialist to connect with their audience, creating a true sense of presence, whether the audience is one person, one hundred or a thousand. You do not appear like a person standing in a box, you appear like you are standing or sitting in the room.