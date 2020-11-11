Infosys Launches Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to Deliver Cloud-Powered, Cognitive-First Managed Services for IT Operations

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt amplifies platform's ability

to create sentient, resilient and business-aligned IT landscapes



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Live

Enterprise Application Management Platform to help organizations run their IT

portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, building responsive value

chains, and delivering perceptive experiences for the business.





The open, end-to-end managed services platform for IT operations, fromtransition to transformation, delivers value by:1. Setting up a business command center to act as the digital brain, unifyingand analyzing input from disparate IT tools and processes to drivezero-touch, zero-latency IT support and maintenance services2. Probing for insights and root causes of process friction, poor experience anddisruptions, to build sentient and seamless experience journeys3. Applying conversational AI and cognitive automation to enable self-service,improve efficiency and reliability of agile operations4. Taking a business process KPI-led view of operations aligned with businessobjectives"We selected Infosys, based on the promise of efficiencies that the LiveEnterprise Application Management Platform brings for the digital transformationof Tyson Foods' enterprise value chain. The speed and scale of new technologypresents a huge opportunity for us and we are keen to drive a more rapid embraceof technology to sharpen our competitive edge," said Doug Kulka, Vice President,IT Delivery as a Service, Tyson FoodsInfosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, amplified by the cloudcapabilities brought in by Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises accelerate theirdigital transformation initiatives, rationalize and manage their IT portfolio,embrace digital applications driven by microservices architecture and adoptcloud and IIOT faster."Our clients are looking to create the enterprise IT and application landscapethey need to respond to disruptive opportunities and threats coming their way inan increasingly complex digital world. Infosys Live Enterprise ApplicationManagement Platform is helping them reimagine their application managementstrategy and realize their vision of a sentient, responsive enterprise," saidShaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys.Enterprises that run on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platformtap into the full potential of the Infosys partner ecosystem for best-of-breed