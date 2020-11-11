 

Infosys Launches Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to Deliver Cloud-Powered, Cognitive-First Managed Services for IT Operations

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt amplifies platform's ability
to create sentient, resilient and business-aligned IT landscapes

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Live
Enterprise Application Management Platform to help organizations run their IT
portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, building responsive value
chains, and delivering perceptive experiences for the business.

The open, end-to-end managed services platform for IT operations, from
transition to transformation, delivers value by:

1. Setting up a business command center to act as the digital brain, unifying
and analyzing input from disparate IT tools and processes to drive
zero-touch, zero-latency IT support and maintenance services
2. Probing for insights and root causes of process friction, poor experience and
disruptions, to build sentient and seamless experience journeys
3. Applying conversational AI and cognitive automation to enable self-service,
improve efficiency and reliability of agile operations
4. Taking a business process KPI-led view of operations aligned with business
objectives

"We selected Infosys, based on the promise of efficiencies that the Live
Enterprise Application Management Platform brings for the digital transformation
of Tyson Foods' enterprise value chain. The speed and scale of new technology
presents a huge opportunity for us and we are keen to drive a more rapid embrace
of technology to sharpen our competitive edge," said Doug Kulka, Vice President,
IT Delivery as a Service, Tyson Foods

Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, amplified by the cloud
capabilities brought in by Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises accelerate their
digital transformation initiatives, rationalize and manage their IT portfolio,
embrace digital applications driven by microservices architecture and adopt
cloud and IIOT faster.

"Our clients are looking to create the enterprise IT and application landscape
they need to respond to disruptive opportunities and threats coming their way in
an increasingly complex digital world. Infosys Live Enterprise Application
Management Platform is helping them reimagine their application management
strategy and realize their vision of a sentient, responsive enterprise," said
Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys.

Enterprises that run on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform
tap into the full potential of the Infosys partner ecosystem for best-of-breed
