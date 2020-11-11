Corn Starch Market to Garner $17.06 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Corn Starch Market by Type (Modified, Native, and Sweetener), Application (Food Ingredient, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Form (Powdered and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027" .As per the report, the global corn starch industry was pegged at $13.67 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 and 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Expanding food & beverage industry, growing retail market, and multiple characteristics of starch drive the growth of the global corn starch market. However, availability of numerous substitutes and surge in consumer consciousness regarding negative effects of starch-rich diet hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for clean label starch and resistant starch is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7559

Covid-19 scenario:

During the pandemic, the demand for packaged food and sweeteners has beenincreased due to their longer shelf life.

However, prolonged lockdown has affected the supply and distribution of packaged food & beverages.

More than 80% of global corn starch production is concentrated in the U.S. and China . However, declining output growth of corn starch and pandemic has affected the production significantly.

The sweetener segment dominated the market

By type, the sweetener segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global corn starch market, owing to surge in demand for corn starch as an alternative sweetener in the food & beverage industry.The modified segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to rise in adoption of modified corn starch as emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry, disintegrant in the pharmaceutical industry, and binder in the paper industry.