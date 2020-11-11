NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor event:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Conference: RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

Location: Virtual

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Fireside Chat Time: 10:55AM to 11:25AM ET

Fireside Chat Participant: Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT Co-Founder and CEO

Fireside Chat Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2825534/5E0F75AE247515912AAE20D1C6935C0B

NETSCOUT Executives

Participating in 1x1 Meetings: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO

Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO

Tony Piazza, Vice President, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

2020 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005140/en/