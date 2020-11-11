Fortegra Confirms AM Best Assigns Credit Rating to Fortegra Specialty Insurance

Fortegra Financial Corporation (“Fortegra”), a leading specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc.(NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”), announced today AM Best assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” to Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company (FSIC) (Arizona), the newly established excess and surplus lines (E&S) subsidiary of Fortegra. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The company will begin underwriting excess and surplus lines programs concurrent with this announcement.

“We are committed to the agent distribution model and accelerating our ability to respond to opportunities presented to us by our agents. Adding an E&S company to our portfolio furthers that goal,” said Richard Kahlbaugh, Fortegra’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through FSIC, Fortegra will continue to marry speed to market, thorough underwriting and a strong balance sheet to deliver new and innovative insurance programs through an agent-focused distribution model.”