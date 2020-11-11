Capitala Group’s Partnership with Veteran Leadership is a Prescription for Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has successfully exited its senior secured debt and minority equity investment in Option Rx, an owner and operator of specialty compounding pharmacies across the United States.



Originally provided in partnership with Cold Bore Capital, the investment funded the company’s next phase of growth as it acquired specialty pharmacies across the country. Based out of Nashville, TN, Optio Rx currently specializes in providing medication and care in the fertility, veterinary, dermatology, hormone replacement and hospice industries.