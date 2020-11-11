 

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020 and recent developments. Additional details are available on the Company’s newly launched website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/.

Event: Better Choice Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
   
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
   
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Live Call: +1-877-407-4018 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8471 (International)
   
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142446

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until December 2, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13713159.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
 Better Choice Company, Inc.
Werner von Pein, CEO

Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com




