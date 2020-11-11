C-Bond Systems Receives Purchase Order for C-Bond nanoShield in Excess of $100,000 from International Distributor

The distributor has a diverse portfolio of products that collectively generates revenues in excess of $4 billion. With offices in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, they have a global footprint of established brands.

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a purchase order in excess of $100,000 for C-Bond nanoShield from an international distributor. This is the first purchase order under the Company’s previously announced $1.2 million supply agreement with the distributor for its patented C-Bond nanoShield windshield strengthening solution. The distributor must purchase an additional $1.1 million of product in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in 10 countries.

The C-Bond nanoShield technology protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor technologies.

“We are very fortunate that in the midst of this global healthcare crisis, this distributor is forging ahead with their plans to roll out a private label of C-Bond nanoShield in countries around the globe to address the increasingly expensive problem of windshield repair and replacement,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

C-Bond nanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patented nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. It is a cost-effective solution that reduces windshield repair and replacement, which is the number one insurance claim in the United States, estimated to cost insurers more than $5 billion annually in the U.S. alone.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

