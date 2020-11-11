 

New Therapeutic Protocols Targeting Debilitating Disorders on the Horizon

globenewswire
11.11.2020   

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

One of the largest and trickiest medical disorders of mankind may be on the cusp of more effective treatment. Depression is often kept in the dark and not talked about, but it is estimated that more than 17 million adults in the United States experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2019 alone, while one out of every four people in the world struggle with a diagnosable mental disorder.

Life sciences company Cybin Inc. (Cybin Profile) is at the vanguard of new therapeutic protocols that target these disorders. Cybin is intent on developing psychedelic therapeutics along with unique delivery mechanisms that target depression as well as other psychiatric and neurological conditions.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.


For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com.

