Loncor and Barrick Further Strengthen Joint Venture Relationship in DRC

Barrick exploration properties with drill ready targets in Ngayu Gold Belt to be added to existing Loncor Joint Venture

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two new agreements with its joint venture partner Barrick Gold (DRC) Limited which further strengthen the Loncor and Barrick joint venture relationship in the Ngayu gold belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”). The ground covered by these agreements includes a number of priority, exploration targets already outlined by Barrick, two of which are ready for initial scout, core drilling. Total acreage under the various Barrick/Loncor joint ventures in Ngayu now totals approximately 2,000 square kilometres.



In the first new agreement, three exploration properties in the Ngayu gold belt previously held by Barrick outside of its joint ventures with Loncor, have now been added to an existing Loncor/Barrick joint venture agreement (the “Amended Barrick JV”). These three Barrick properties are located northwest of Loncor’s 100%-owned Makapela project where indicated mineral resources of 614,200 ounces (2.2 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and 549,600 ounces (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au) of inferrred mineral resources have already been outlined by Loncor. Two significant targets have been delineated by Barrick at Mongaliema (7 kilometres northwest of Makapela) and Ntokayulu (3 kilometres northwest of Makapela). At Mongaliema, trenching and augering is continuing along a west northwest trending shear zone with trench results including 37.3 metres grading 1.48 grammes per tonne of gold.

In the second new agreement (the “New Isiro JV”), Loncor and Barrick have replaced the existing joint venture agreement between Barrick and Loncor relating to the Isiro properties in the Ngayu gold belt, to focus on the three most prospective Isiro properties. These three Isiro properties include two of the drill targets identified by Barrick, Yambenda and Yasua, and which Barrick plans to drill as part of its ongoing drill campaign on priority targets in the Ngayu gold belt. At Yambenda, a 9.5 kilometre long banded ironstone ridge has a number of gold in soil anomalies.