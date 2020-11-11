 

Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.47 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.471 per share. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend is payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020. With the payment of the fourth quarter 2020 dividend, the Company will have paid $2.05 per share in 2020.

Note regarding Dividend Payments: The Company's Board of Directors expects to maintain a dividend policy with the objective of making quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90 - 100% of the Company's annual taxable income. The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year.

1Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory FinancingInsurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek and Your Business Solutions Company, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/. Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

 


Newtek Business Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.47 per Share BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Newtek Business Services Corp. Revises 2020 Annual Dividend Forecast to a Range of $1.90 to $2.20 per Share
04.11.20
Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Newtek CEO, Barry Sloane, to Host Webinar to Discuss the Future of Payroll and Benefits in a Post-Pandemic World
12.10.20
Newtek Business Services Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 After the Market Closes