Emergia Announces Repayment of Debt Through Joint Ventures and Extension of its Current Private Placement Offering

Until now, two transactions have been agreed to or completed. One transaction, completed last September, involves the creation of a joint venture to allow an early launch of a development project located in Dorval. The transaction considers an office revenue-generating property and related excess land to develop a multi-residential apartment building in a 50-50 joint venture with a third party, whereby the Corporation remains in charge of the management of the property and development project and also benefits of a 3-year option to buy back the project once completed.

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “ Corporation ” or “ Emergia ”) is pleased to announce that, as part of a thorough review of its assets started in 2019, in order to reach the segment allocation established in its business model, strengthen its balance sheet and reduce related high interest short-term debt, the Corporation has and intends to conclude joint ventures and sell certain assets.

A second property, located in Gatineau, which is in its optimization phase, has also been the object of a transaction with a closing date scheduled for November 30, whereby the Corporation disposes of the said property into the same 50-50 joint venture as mentioned above, with the same option to buy back the property once fully leased.

These transactions, done at arms’ length, result in a total disposal of assets of $17.1M and allow the Corporation to eliminate approximately $10.8M in short-term debt.

“These transactions will reduce the financing costs of the Corporation as these short-term debts bear high interest rates. We continue to make progress in accordance with our strategic plan to improve our portfolio segment allocation and strengthen our balance sheet. Emergia’s transformation process has reached an interesting milestone which reinforces the Corporation’s execution of its business plan and its aim of creating value and growth of its assets and to generate profits,” said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia.

These actions are also expected to carry a positive impact on raising money and completing the previously announced Private Placement of up to $15,000,000 (the “Private Placement”), destined to reimburse its short-term debt and have working capital to pursue the execution of its business plan. The Private Placement consisted of up to 20,000,000 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of $0.75 per Unit, each Unit being composed of one Class A Common Share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and a Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per Common Share until December 31, 2021.