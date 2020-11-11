October 2020 Recruiter.com Recruiter Index and Job Outlook Finds Remote Work May Be Key to Economic Recovery

Over the prior six months, the Recruiter Index results have accurately predicted key economic trends

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, released the results of the October 2020 Recruiter Index, the seventh installment of Recruiter.com's ongoing survey of its extended network of recruiters and talent acquisition professionals. Last week, Evan Sohn, Recruiter.com CEO, presented the results live on CNBC. Since the survey began in April 2020, the Recruiter Index has successfully forecast many key job market changes.

