 

MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

SOMERSET, N.J, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for December, 2020 and January and February 2021. This represents 64 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.

The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates:

    Dec. 2020     Jan. 2021     Feb. 2021  
Dividend per share   $ 0.22917     $ 0.22917     $ 0.22917  
Ex-dividend date     Dec. 30, 2020       Jan. 28, 2021       Feb. 25, 2021  
Record date     Dec. 31, 2020       Jan. 31, 2021       Feb. 28, 2021  
Payment date     Jan. 15, 2021       Feb. 16, 2021       Mar. 15, 2021  

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.

