Citycon Group intends to issue a NOK-denominated Green Bond

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 11 November 2020 at 15:30 hrs

NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (TOGETHER THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Group intends to issue a NOK-denominated senior unsecured bond in one or more tranches with a maturity of approximately 3 - 5 years in an amount of up to NOK 800 million. The bond would be offered mainly to Nordic institutional investors and would be issued by Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj. Citycon Treasury B.V. would apply for the bond to be admitted to the Official List of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and to trading on its regulated market. The bond would be issued under the issuer's EUR 1,500,000,000 EMTN programme dated 26 March 2020.