International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2020

Our readers have selected organisations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is delighted to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, globally. At a time when the world's economies are facing tough challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic; International Investor highlights the firms that remain steady in delivering first rate service, innovation and performance.

G-Coin won the award for Ethical Investment Innovation of the Year. It's VP Business Lead, Patricia Soriano said: "We are honoured to have received an award that represents G-Coin's foundational purpose. Our technology is a powerful enabler creating a better, safer, and more transparent solution for retail investors.

"We are thankful to International Investor and the subscribers of the International Investor magazine for this recognition, which reassures our commitment to making gold more sustainable and accessible to everyone."

Marketing Officer at FX Primus, James Weaver commented on their award for Most Trusted Broker: "We are extremely proud that our continuous efforts to build and maintain robust relationships with our clients are recognised and rewarded by the International Investor Awards.

"The award for the Most Trusted Broker in South-East Asia and Africa in 2020 reflects our promise to our clients to provide them with the safest place to trade and to see that this promise is so well-received is truly rewarding," he added.

The latest winners of 2020 are:

Alter Equity - Excellence in Sustainable Investing // France

Amer Abol Enain, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management - Asset Manager of the Year // Egypt

Areej Mohsin Haider, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC - Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year // Oman

AudaCity Capital - Excellence in Trading Innovation // Excellence in Professional Training

Axiory - Excellence in Customer Service // Africa

Axiory - Most Transparent Broker // Africa

Bybit - Most Reliable Trading Platform // Global

Digiterre – Custom Software and Data Solutions Provider // UK

Finanz Konzept AG - Independent Wealth Management Firm // Switzerland

Finesse - Best Digital Transformation Systems Integration Provider // UAE & India

FX Primus - Most Trusted Broker // South East Asia & Africa

G-Coin - Ethical Investment Innovation of the Year

GKFX - Best Overall Forex Broker // Global

HotForex - Best Partners Program // Global

HotForex - Excellence in Customer Service // Global

Intercorp Holdings – Best Corporate Consultancy // CEE

Invest in Sharjah – FDI Agency of the Year // Middle East and North Africa

Lo'ai Bataineh, Ubhar Capital – Financial CEO of the Year // Oman

My Trading Skills – Best Trading Courses // Europe

OKKAMI - Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solutions for Hospitality

Ripol Alliance Global Wealth – Multi-Family Office of the Year //USA

Ubhar Capital - Investment House of the Year // Oman

Winland - Most Distinguished Wealth Management Firm of the Year // East Asia

About International Investor