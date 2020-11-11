Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Sixth Consecutive Time

“A P&C core platform vendor must not only demonstrate a high degree of business knowledge and relevant content across a range of LOBs,” wrote Gartner. “It also must show P&C insurance IT and business leaders how it provides a broader platform for innovation for future digital business initiatives.”

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceSuite has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America 1 .” InsuranceSuite was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the report which can be viewed here .

“We are honored that Gartner has named InsuranceSuite as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America for the sixth consecutive time,” said Brian Desmond, CMO, Guidewire Software. “We believe that InsuranceSuite is the most complete P&C platform in the world, infusing business-critical core systems with digital capabilities and analytical insights. To us, this recognition underscores the strength of our platform and ecosystem in enabling our more than 250 InsuranceSuite customers to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently.”

The report evaluates 12 vendor solutions in the P&C core platform market that have qualified for inclusion. Guidewire InsuranceNow was again recognized as a Challenger in this report.

*Additional Recognition:

Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe2, named a Leader three consecutive times

