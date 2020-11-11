Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fourth Consecutive Year

InsuranceNow is purpose-built for U.S. regional and super-regional insurers that focus on personal, main-street commercial, and straightforward specialty lines and may be constrained by limited IT resources. InsuranceNow provides insurers the freedom to focus on innovation and service with a ready-to-go core system that is complete, not complex. Its all-in-one design leads to rapid implementation and regular upgrades, keeping insurers’ technology current and their business agile. The report can be viewed here .

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that InsuranceNow has been named to the Challengers quadrant in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America 1 ” for the fourth consecutive year.

“Gartner continues to see strong adoption by buyers of cloud-based deployment models. Among the new customer wins for platform solutions in 2019 and 1Q20, 96% were for cloud-based deployments,” wrote Gartner. “This represents a dramatic shift in buyer preferences in this market in favor of cloud deployment over just the past two to three years.”

“We are pleased that Gartner has recognized InsuranceNow for the fourth consecutive year and believe it confirms our continued focus on delivering a cloud-based core solution that is complete, not complex,” said Zachary Gustafson, general manager, InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “With InsuranceNow, insurers can focus on innovation and service, while relying on the strength of Guidewire for research and development (R&D), implementation and operations.”

The report evaluated 12 vendor solutions in the P&C core platform market in North America that qualified for inclusion. Guidewire was also recognized as a Leader for InsuranceSuite based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Venkatesh Padmanaban and James Ingham, October 19, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. ​

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

