Mersana Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data from Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC Platform and Pipeline

Immunosynthen ADCs activate the STING pathway in both tumor-resident immune cells and in the tumor cells, resulting in robust anti-tumor activity and offering a differentiated approach from other innate immune activators

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that preclinical mechanistic data from its novel Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC platform is available as a live e-poster in the virtual poster hall at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place from November 9-14, 2020.

“These data highlight the novel research undertaken by our scientists to elucidate the mechanism of activation of the STING pathway in the tumor. It has been widely believed that the STING pathway is silenced in cancer cells; however, these data show that the anti-tumor activity of STING-agonist ADCs involves the activation of the STING pathway in both tumor-resident immune cells and in tumor cells, both in an antigen binding-dependent manner. This targeted one-two punch provides the potential for enhanced anti-tumor activity with a STING-agonist ADC when compared to other innate immune pathways that activate only the immune cells” said Timothy B. Lowinger, Ph.D., Chief Science and Technology Officer of Mersana Therapeutics.

“Building on our expertise in ADC design and optimization, we have developed the Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC platform and have validated its potential across multiple targets,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “We look forward to providing a more thorough overview of the platform as well as our pipeline of Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADCs during our webinar on November 16, 2020.”

This preclinical research demonstrates that the anti-tumor activity of STING-agonist ADCs involves the activation of the STING pathway in tumor cells as well as tumor-resident immune cells. This dual-targeted delivery is achieved through target receptor internalization into tumor cells, and Fcγ receptor (FcγR)-mediated internalization into immune cells, facilitated by ADC binding to the tumor antigen.