Geneva, Switzerland, and Taiwan, November 11, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Quanta Computer , a world-leading notebook computer manufacturer, have agreed on a joint effort to develop a reference design for augmented-reality (AR) smart glasses. Based on ST’s Laser-Beam Scanning technology and Quanta’s AR eyewear design and manufacturing capabilities, the AR-glasses reference design will enable faster development of OEM products.

Together, ST and Quanta are developing the optical, electronic, and photonics design to enable volume manufacturing of AR smart glasses that satisfy the demanding technical challenges of all-day-wearable smart glasses. The reference design aims to integrate and build upon the expertise of the members of the LaSAR3 Alliance into small, light-weight, and fashionable AR glasses that operate at extremely low power and assure a good Field-of-View (FoV) with a large eye box, while assuring a range of avenues for value-added customization.

“The simultaneous and spirited efforts of ST within the LaSAR Alliance to develop AR eyewear applications and with Quanta to create a foundational reference design emphasize our ambition to be an important contributor to the growth of AR,” said Benedetto Vigna, President Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “With Quanta, we are working with a team that shares our excitement and complements our expertise, to assure we collectively meet the challenges of incredibly cool, low-weight and -power smart glasses with large field-of-view and eye box.”

“Imagine smart glasses that are as comfortable to wear as your regular eyewear or sunglasses, yet deliver directions as you approach an intersection, explain exhibits when you look at them in a museum, or remind you of the name of familiar face coming toward you, and you’ll appreciate why we see so much value in contributing our design-for-manufacturing expertise to work with ST and its LBS-based solution,” said C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President, Quanta Computer.