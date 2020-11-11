2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added

Hosted by DevOps Institute, the free virtual festival celebrates the Humans of DevOps throughout a week of activities that focuses on social, professional and educational experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the agenda is live for the 2020 Global SKILup Festival. To learn more and register to attend the world's first virtual celebration of the Humans of DevOps, visit ( https://devopsinstitute.com/skilup-festival/ ).