 

2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:07  |  73   |   |   

Hosted by DevOps Institute, the free virtual festival celebrates the Humans of DevOps throughout a week of activities that focuses on social, professional and educational experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the agenda is live for the 2020 Global SKILup Festival. To learn more and register to attend the world's first virtual celebration of the Humans of DevOps, visit (https://devopsinstitute.com/skilup-festival/).

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/

Global SKILup Festival takes place from December 7-11, 2020. The week-long virtual program runs continuously across global time zones. The festival is free and dedicated to improving the lives of the Humans of DevOps. Attendees can advance skills, knowledge, ideas and learning (SKIL) through:

  • Career Fair
     Monday, Dec. 7
    Connect with HR and hiring representatives in a networking expo for meeting new people and learning about new career opportunities.

  • Get SKIL'd Up!
    Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9
    For two days, the Humans of DevOps can dedicate themselves to upskilling with certification courses, workshops, hackathons, live training and labs held in APAC, the Americas and EU time zones. A fee may be associated with some of the programs.
  • Get SKIL'd Up DJ Party
    Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. EST
    Celebrate new DevOps skills with fellow Humans of DevOps and great music!

  • Global SKILup Day
    Thursday, Dec. 10
    A 16-hour conference with back-to-back presentations, panels, games, group discussions and networking opportunities in an expo hall. Global SKILup Day sessions focus on Site Reliability Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud and Cloud Native, Observability, Continuous Delivery and more.

  • SKILup Recap
    Friday, Dec. 11
     The final day of Global SKILup Festival includes regional fireside chats from local SKILup Chapters and activities dedicated to recapping the week.

Global SKILup Festival is sponsored by Rancher, AppDynamics, CircleCI, Moogsoft, Cloudhealth by VMware, Harness, and Epsagon. If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for the Global SKILup Festival, please contact: CustomerService@DevOpsInstitute.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added Hosted by DevOps Institute, the free virtual festival celebrates the Humans of DevOps throughout a week of activities that focuses on social, professional and educational experiences BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - DevOps Institute, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of ...
Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OLED Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 203,069.9 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
The first interim data analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 phase III clinical trials ...
Replica Analytics Data Synthesis Platform Launched to Support Data Transparency and Data Science ...
New Aker Solutions Will Accelerate the Transition to Sustainable Energy Production
Ureteral Stents Market Size Worth $723.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 to Spotlight Industry's Digitally-driven Roadmap ...
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods