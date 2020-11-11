2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Hosted by DevOps Institute, the free virtual festival celebrates the Humans of DevOps throughout a week of activities that focuses on social, professional and educational experiences
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the agenda is live for the 2020 Global SKILup Festival. To learn more and register to attend the world's first virtual celebration of the Humans of DevOps, visit (https://devopsinstitute.com/skilup-festival/).
Global SKILup Festival takes place from December 7-11, 2020. The week-long virtual program runs continuously across global time zones. The festival is free and dedicated to improving the lives of the Humans of DevOps. Attendees can advance skills, knowledge, ideas and learning (SKIL) through:
Career Fair
Monday, Dec. 7
Connect with HR and hiring representatives in a networking expo for meeting new people and learning about new career opportunities.
Get SKIL'd Up!
Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9
For two days, the Humans of DevOps can dedicate themselves to upskilling with certification courses, workshops, hackathons, live training and labs held in APAC, the Americas and EU time zones. A fee may be associated with some of the programs.
Get SKIL'd Up DJ Party
Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. EST
Celebrate new DevOps skills with fellow Humans of DevOps and great music!
Global SKILup Day
Thursday, Dec. 10
A 16-hour conference with back-to-back presentations, panels, games, group discussions and networking opportunities in an expo hall. Global SKILup Day sessions focus on Site Reliability Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud and Cloud Native, Observability, Continuous Delivery and more.
SKILup Recap
Friday, Dec. 11
The final day of Global SKILup Festival includes regional fireside chats from local SKILup Chapters and activities dedicated to recapping the week.
Global SKILup Festival is sponsored by Rancher, AppDynamics, CircleCI, Moogsoft, Cloudhealth by VMware, Harness, and Epsagon. If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for the Global SKILup Festival, please contact: CustomerService@DevOpsInstitute.com.
