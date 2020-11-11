 

NetBase Quid Named a Leader in Social Listening Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Global Enterprise Consumer and Market Intelligence Secures a Leader Position in Rapidly Growing Social Media Analytics Market 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, today announced it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020 report. NetBase Quid received among the three highest scores in the current product offering and strategy categories and the highest scores possible in the innovation roadmap, execution roadmap, and performance criteria within the strategy category.

According to Forrester Research, "NetBase Quid's platform is deep and gives users a multitude of options to slice and dice and drill down via filters like Topic Tuner to exclude spam, a library of preset themes, and folders of dashboard templates (including common topical ones like COVID-19)."

The report notes the NetBase and Quid merger in early 2020, which created a collection of new and enhanced products, including NetBase Enterprise, NetBase Pro, NetBase News, AI Studio, Quid Pro, and Quid Social. NetBase Quid goes further with image and video analysis in the core listening platform, "social mood" to pinpoint emotions in AI Studio, and conversation cluster and theme visualization in Quid Social.

"We believe being ranked as a leader in Forrester's Social Listening Platform market report is a testament to the dedication of the entire Netbase Quid team. The merger of NetBase, an industry leader in social media analytics, and Quid, a leader in AI driven text analytics, enables  us to deliver an end-to-end consumer and market intelligence platform that is faster, more accurate, and more actionable," said Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer of NetBase Quid. "It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by an esteemed research firm like Forrester."

The Forrester Wave: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020 report utilizes a 36-criteria evaluation of social listening platforms and identified the 10 most significant vendors to participate. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketers and business insight professionals select the right one for their needs. A key takeaway from the report states "ingestion of social media data has become table stakes. Leading vendors are seeking enterprise wide appeal by expanding their scope to non-social and proprietary data. Vendors that can provide advanced analytics, brand measurement in visualizations, and broad tech integrations position themselves to successfully deliver enterprise wide consumer and social intelligence to their customers."

About NetBase Quid
NetBase Quid is the next generation consumer and market intelligence platform, delivering contextual insights to reveal business trends, connect with consumers, and understand the story behind competitors and the market.

The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331808/NetBase_Quid_Logo.jpg



