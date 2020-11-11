DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Change in Forecast Correction of a release from 10/11/2020, 15:00 CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts 11-Nov-2020 / 15:01 CET/CEST Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamm, November 11, 2020 - In the ad hoc release of SMT Scharf AG of November 10, 2020, it was inadvertently stated with regard to the new earnings forecast that the Managing Board had corrected its earnings forecast in light of the extraordinary factors, and now expects EBIT in a range between EUR -6.0 and EUR -6.5 for the full 2020 fiscal year. The following is correct: SMT Scharf AG now anticipates EBIT in a range between EUR -6.0 million and EUR -6.5 million for 2020 fiscal year. It was also inadvertently announced that the operating result (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 3.2 million. The following is correct: EBIT for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 4.2 million.

The complete corrected second paragraph from the original announcement is as follows:

At the same time, the impairment charges have the consequence that the operating result (EBIT) based on preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 is clearly negative at EUR -7.2 million (9M/2019: EUR 4.2 million). Given this one-off effect, the Managing Board has revised its earnings forecast and now expects EBIT for 2020 as a whole to lie in the range between EUR -6.0 million and EUR -6.5 million. In April, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Managing Board adjusted the forecast it issued at the time it published the 2019 results, and last expected EBIT to lie in a range between EUR -1.4 million and EUR -1.6 million.





