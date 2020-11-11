 

DGAP-Adhoc Correction of a release from 10/11/2020, 15:00 CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 15:01  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Change in Forecast
Correction of a release from 10/11/2020, 15:00 CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts

11-Nov-2020 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of the publication of November 10, 2020: SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts

Hamm, November 11, 2020 - In the ad hoc release of SMT Scharf AG of November 10, 2020, it was inadvertently stated with regard to the new earnings forecast that the Managing Board had corrected its earnings forecast in light of the extraordinary factors, and now expects EBIT in a range between EUR -6.0 and EUR -6.5 for the full 2020 fiscal year. The following is correct: SMT Scharf AG now anticipates EBIT in a range between EUR -6.0 million and EUR -6.5 million for 2020 fiscal year. It was also inadvertently announced that the operating result (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 3.2 million. The following is correct: EBIT for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 4.2 million.

The complete corrected second paragraph from the original announcement is as follows:

At the same time, the impairment charges have the consequence that the operating result (EBIT) based on preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 is clearly negative at EUR -7.2 million (9M/2019: EUR 4.2 million). Given this one-off effect, the Managing Board has revised its earnings forecast and now expects EBIT for 2020 as a whole to lie in the range between EUR -6.0 million and EUR -6.5 million. In April, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Managing Board adjusted the forecast it issued at the time it published the 2019 results, and last expected EBIT to lie in a range between EUR -1.4 million and EUR -1.6 million.



Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147321

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147321  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147321&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSMT Scharf Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SMT Scharf - Heuter erster Handelstag
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Correction of a release from 10/11/2020, 15:00 CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Change in Forecast Correction of a release from 10/11/2020, 15:00 CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts 11-Nov-2020 / …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold berichtet über aktuellen Stand des Bohrprogramms und nimmt Victor ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG gibt neuen Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 10.11.2020, 15:00 Uhr CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020 an (deutsch)
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 10.11.2020, 15:00 Uhr CET/CEST - SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020 an
10.11.20
SMT Scharf: Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung
10.11.20
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG stellt kanadische Tochter neu auf und schafft Voraussetzungen für künftiges Wachstum im Hard Rock Markt (deutsch)
10.11.20
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG restructures its Canadian subsidiary, creating the foundations for future growth in the hard rock market
10.11.20
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG stellt kanadische Tochter neu auf und schafft Voraussetzungen für künftiges Wachstum im Hard Rock Markt
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020 an (deutsch)
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020 an
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG applies impairment charges and adjusts FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts
02.11.20
Original-Research: SMT Scharf AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
2.711
SMT Scharf - Heuter erster Handelstag