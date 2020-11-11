 

DGAP-News AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking

11.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking

Studio VC and Other Leading FinTech Investors Participate in the Round

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / AppBrilliance, an Austin-based payments technology startup, today announced it has closed over $3 million in seed financing as it lays the foundation for true open payments and open banking technology for US businesses. AppBrilliance's technology for open payments and banking liberates businesses from having to rely solely on traditional payment processors for taking payments.

"Our patented technology is breaking down barriers in the payments and banking space with far reaching implications for both," said C. Eric Smith, CEO and co-founder of AppBrilliance. "With our seamless non-custodial solutions, we enable real-time open-payments ecosystems that allow businesses to move away from expensive debit and credit processors. By combining our patented non-custodial technology for real-time payments with deep account control, we enable trusted business to go beyond what is possible today and save up to 75 percent on payments processing."

For decades, retail payments have relied on legacy "pull-based" card-processing rails that have remained largely unchanged to the benefit of the biggest card processors and issuing banks. Credit and debit card transactions have increased dramatically over the last decade and the costs for processing these payments for businesses of all sizes has continued to grow as a percentage of revenue. In fact, even in these uncertain times, US businesses pay over $120 billion dollars per year to process consumer payments. Companies like Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv and Stripe reduce profit margins by standing in between businesses and over $4 trillion in annual US consumer spending.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking 11.11.2020 / 15:00 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold berichtet über aktuellen Stand des Bohrprogramms und nimmt Victor ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG gibt neuen Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...