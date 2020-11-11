DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AppBrilliance Secures Over $3 Million in Seed Funding To Disrupt the $4 Trillion Payment Processing Industry with Non-Custodial Technology for True Open Payments and Banking 11.11.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Studio VC and Other Leading FinTech Investors Participate in the Round

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / AppBrilliance, an Austin-based payments technology startup, today announced it has closed over $3 million in seed financing as it lays the foundation for true open payments and open banking technology for US businesses. AppBrilliance's technology for open payments and banking liberates businesses from having to rely solely on traditional payment processors for taking payments.

"Our patented technology is breaking down barriers in the payments and banking space with far reaching implications for both," said C. Eric Smith, CEO and co-founder of AppBrilliance. "With our seamless non-custodial solutions, we enable real-time open-payments ecosystems that allow businesses to move away from expensive debit and credit processors. By combining our patented non-custodial technology for real-time payments with deep account control, we enable trusted business to go beyond what is possible today and save up to 75 percent on payments processing."

For decades, retail payments have relied on legacy "pull-based" card-processing rails that have remained largely unchanged to the benefit of the biggest card processors and issuing banks. Credit and debit card transactions have increased dramatically over the last decade and the costs for processing these payments for businesses of all sizes has continued to grow as a percentage of revenue. In fact, even in these uncertain times, US businesses pay over $120 billion dollars per year to process consumer payments. Companies like Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv and Stripe reduce profit margins by standing in between businesses and over $4 trillion in annual US consumer spending.