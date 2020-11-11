When an emergency strikes and time is of the essence, Waukesha County’s residents and visitors call or text 9-1-1 to connect with the Waukesha County Communications Center (WCC), where more than 40 everyday heroes dispatch first responders and coordinate radio communications for 19 police departments and 19 fire departments. This fall, WCC was featured in a major network television documentary series that captures how dispatchers calmly reassure and guide callers while simultaneously sharing information with and coordinating support from first responders rushing to the scene.

“There are two key elements to fast, effective emergency response, which are people and technology,” said Gary Bell, WCC’s director of emergency preparedness. “I’m fortunate to be working with an amazing team of dispatchers who embody what it means to serve our community. We also use some of the most advanced integrated software and radio technologies to quickly answer calls for help, share critical information and communicate across agencies.”