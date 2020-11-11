Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the …



