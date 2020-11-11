Pacific Drilling Commences Solicitation for Prearranged Plan of Reorganization

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) announced today that it is commencing solicitation of votes on its proposed prearranged chapter 11 plan of reorganization. On November 10, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas—Houston Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”) entered an order, among other things, (i) conditionally approving the Disclosure Statement for the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Disclosure Statement”) and (ii) scheduling a combined hearing on December 21, 2020 to consider (a) final approval of the Disclosure Statement and (b) confirmation of the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”). The voting deadline is December 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Central Time).

The Plan is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval and, thus, final terms of any restructuring transaction may differ. If approved, the Plan provides for the following: