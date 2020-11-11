Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support Now Available on Select 4K Roku Streaming Players

With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced, with the release of Roku OS 9.4, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is now available on select 4K Roku devices, including the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Premiere. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are expected to roll out to supported 4K Roku TV models with Roku OS 9.4 in the coming days.

“With regular automatic software updates, the Roku OS enables consumers to easily get to the entertainment they want via the new features we add over time,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4 now available on streaming players, we are adding all-new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on Roku devices as well as ensuring Roku devices provide a great entertainment experience for customers, regardless of what other technology products they prefer in their homes and particularly with the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.”

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, offering powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and Roku’s best wireless, now with up to 50% more range and Bluetooth support. Users can stream in extraordinary Dolby Vision picture quality and experience immersive Dolby Atmos sound when paired with compatible devices. Control the Roku Ultra by using Roku Voice via the included voice remote, or by speaking commands to devices featuring Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Roku Ultra is perfect for cord cutters and people who love to stream.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is the ultimate two-in-one entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV with HDMI. Users can hear every detail as they stream in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality on 4K HDR compatible TVs. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and, with its compact design, fills the room with sound. Loud commercials can be quieted automatically. Setup is simple with everything in the box, including one voice remote that controls your TV, sound, and streaming.