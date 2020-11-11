 

Wells Fargo Sponsors Panel Discussion on Navigating Uncertainty Caregiving in a Time of Change

11.11.2020   

Wells Fargo & Company:

What:

Wells Fargo & Company is sponsoring a virtual panel discussion on "Navigating Uncertainty: Caregiving in a Time of Change” with The Longevity Project, in collaboration with the Stanford Center on Longevity. The panel, which is available to the public, will bring together some of the leading voices on aging and caregiving in the U.S.

 

When:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Why:

Approximately 53 million Americans are currently acting as caregivers to adult loved ones — a figure that has grown more than 20% in the last five years*. Increased longevity coupled with the pandemic has introduced new caregiving challenges. The panel will instill practical guidance for caregivers, noting trends in Alzheimer’s care and exploring how businesses can adapt to the new caregiving needs presented by the pandemic.

 

Read more about the implications longevity has on caregiving and retirement.

 

Who:

Speakers will include Grace Whiting, CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving; Sherri Snelling, founder and CEO of the Caregiving Club; and Ron Long, head of Wells Fargo's Aging Client Services.

 

Where:

Dial in for the conference call at 1-866-425-3130, Conference ID 3297922.

*Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 report, National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP

