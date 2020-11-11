Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX , CREXW), a provider of technology solutions to enhance the consumer experience, announced today that the Brother Mobile Solutions TD-2 series printers are now available as part of the ‘Safe Space’ Thermal Temperature Solution . This contactless solution is designed to help promote safety in the workplace or community by instantly performing real-time fever checks, prior to an employee, vendor or visitor entering an establishment.

Brother partners with Creative Realities to integrate printers as part of the Safe Space Thermal Mirror Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of the Brother printer to the Safe Space solution will enable instant printing of identification labels / badges that can be worn to display as validation that a person has ‘passed’ the temperature screening and COVID-19 screening questions, allowing greater peace of mind and safety for employees and consumers alike.

The Safe Space Solution pairs elegant hardware and devices with powerful software to provide a comprehensive and yet intuitive technology solution for thermal temperature testing. It is designed to support applications such as the return to work or school, as well as safe visits to healthcare or government agencies, hospitality venues or any type of manufacturing, warehouse – or even retail environments. It is a centralized, AI-enabled software platform that supports virtually all workflows and requirements, and scales easily for enterprise deployment.

Widely Embraced by Small and Medium Businesses and Enterprise Corporations

“The Thermal Mirror is a non-contact temperature measurement solution that has been widely embraced by businesses of all sorts as they adjust to newly implemented health guidelines to help corporations manage the safety requirements associated with the Pandemic,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. “Our collaboration with key partners such as Brother Mobile Solutions makes the solution even more appealing to all types of heavily trafficked businesses and agencies that want to demonstrate how committed they are to maintaining a healthy workplace.”