 

Aruba Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Partner with JetBlue on Entry Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced Aruba is the first Caribbean nation to partner with the airline for seamless entry testing through JetBlue’s testing partner, Vault. The decision by Aruba to begin accepting the convenient PCR test facilitated by Vault’s technology platform for JetBlue customers arriving on the island was made after assessing the supervised testing process. It also comes as a result of the airline’s initiative to work with destination regions to promote safer travel with easy testing. JetBlue and Aruba are equally dedicated to helping keep those working and traveling safe while providing viable options for those who want or need to travel, including those seeking to vacation.

Aruba has required negative COVID-19 PCR test results since reopening to visitors, all in order to protect travelers and residents and allow them to enjoy the beauty of the island and contribute to the tourism industry that drives the Aruban economy. The supervised at-home test facilitated by Vault’s platform is the first and only saliva-based test accepted for entry of JetBlue customers by Aruban authorities. The test option with Vault provides convenience, quick turnaround, and accuracy. Vault facilitates all testing conducted by its collaborating laboratory. JetBlue customers receive a dedicated customer support phone line through the process.

“Reliable, accurate, and convenient testing is a vital key to safely resuming leisure travel and invigorating the economy,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “With a long history of promoting seamless travel, we are grateful to the Aruban Tourism Authority and the Aruban government for recognizing our partner, Vault, as an easy way for JetBlue customers to meet Aruba’s testing requirements.”

“Aruba is honored to partner with JetBlue to be the first Caribbean country to offer this innovative seamless entry testing to streamline the travel process, and make our ‘one happy island’ even more accessible,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. “We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our visitors and locals through advanced safety protocols. This partnership provides our visitors with an added level of convenience and ensures that once travelers arrive on our sunny shores, they can immediately enjoy their trip and head straight to our award-winning beaches.”

