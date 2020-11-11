MSCI and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia Launch the MSCI COLCAP Index

As the leading stock market index for Colombia, the new MSCI COLCAP Index is designed to bring greater transparency and consistency to the Colombia equity universe. The Index tracks the performance of securities that trade on the bvc. The methodology and calculation of the Index leverages components of the framework of MSCI’s rules-based Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology and are being administered by MSCI. The Index replaces the Colombia COLCAP Index that was launched in January 2008 and has been the flagship index of the Colombian market since 2013.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (bvc), the leading operator of the Colombian capital market infrastructure and the Colombian Securities Exchange, have entered into a strategic alliance to launch the MSCI COLCAP Index in the first half of 2021.

“This is a great step in the internationalization of the Colombian market, through the implementation of MSCI’s methodology, main provider of equity indexes for the emerging markets in the world,” commented Juan Pablo Córdoba, President for the bvc. “The strengthening of our flagship index through the global expertise and methodology provided by MSCI, enhances both the transparency of our equity market and the appeal of Colombia and Latin America as growing markets and investment options.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with bvc in driving greater transparency of the Colombian market through the launch of this flagship index,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI. “MSCI’s indexes exist to serve the needs of international investors who want to understand and evaluate the global investment opportunity set in any given country. This strategic alliance represents a significant development for MSCI in our mission to encourage and foster the openness and interconnectivity of financial markets across Latin America and around the world.”

The COLEQTY, COLIR and COLSC indexes will continue to be managed, calculated and distributed by the bvc.

About MSCI

