 

PURE Bioscience and SmartWash Solutions Release SmartWash Boost Pretreatment Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and SmartWash Solutions, a produce industry leader in fresh cut food safety, jointly announced recent successful study results documenting that the pretreatment use of SmartWash Boost dramatically reduces the risk of foodborne illness in iceberg and romaine lettuce by increasing lethality.

Dramatic Efficacy
 The pretreatment combines PURE Biosciences’ SDC based PURE Control and SmartWash Solutions chemistry to “boost” the established lethality of the free chlorine wash process and increase E. coli die-off by more than 0.7 log* when used with industry food-safety best practices.

A recent study presented by the USDA-ARS shows that SmartWash Boost, a patent-pending process aid used to pretreat iceberg and romaine lettuce prior to washing, increases lethality and accelerates the death of E. coli during cold storage.

Commercialization
 “The fully integrated Boost control system can be added on to any standard wash system. This novel application and chemistry have been used commercially and is now available to the fresh-cut market today,” said Steven Swarts, Director of Business Development at SmartWash Solutions. “As presented by the USDA-ARS, this uniquely effective tool provides the additional incremental lethality needed to drastically reduce the potential for food borne illness when coupled with SmartWash Solutions industry leading wash system cross-contamination control. This is a huge win for companies seeking to prevent recalls, protect their brand and assure consumer health, trust and safety.

“We have spent hundreds of hours working in our pilot plant to design the very best wash system for cut products. We are excited to receive third party results that validate and reinforce our internal studies, proving significant incremental lethality in the process,” Swarts concluded.

Tom Myers, PURE’s Chief Operating Officer, said that, “PURE Bioscience has been working closely alongside SmartWash Solutions throughout this process and we are thrilled that the pre-treatment results reported last year at the 2019 IAFP have been recently validated by the USDA-ARS. We are supporting the commercialization effort of SmartWash Solutions and the industry in this significant step toward a safer produce supply, as enhancing food safety is and remains the core of our business strategy.”

Seite 1 von 3
PURE Bioscience Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PURE Bioscience and SmartWash Solutions Release SmartWash Boost Pretreatment Study PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and SmartWash Solutions, a produce industry leader in fresh cut food safety, jointly announced recent successful study results …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity