PURE Bioscience and SmartWash Solutions Release SmartWash Boost Pretreatment Study

Dramatic Efficacy The pretreatment combines PURE Biosciences’ SDC based PURE Control and SmartWash Solutions chemistry to “boost” the established lethality of the free chlorine wash process and increase E. coli die-off by more than 0.7 log* when used with industry food-safety best practices.

PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB: PURE ), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate ( SDC ) antimicrobial, and SmartWash Solutions , a produce industry leader in fresh cut food safety, jointly announced recent successful study results documenting that the pretreatment use of SmartWash Boost dramatically reduces the risk of foodborne illness in iceberg and romaine lettuce by increasing lethality.

A recent study presented by the USDA-ARS shows that SmartWash Boost, a patent-pending process aid used to pretreat iceberg and romaine lettuce prior to washing, increases lethality and accelerates the death of E. coli during cold storage.

Commercialization

“The fully integrated Boost control system can be added on to any standard wash system. This novel application and chemistry have been used commercially and is now available to the fresh-cut market today,” said Steven Swarts, Director of Business Development at SmartWash Solutions. “As presented by the USDA-ARS, this uniquely effective tool provides the additional incremental lethality needed to drastically reduce the potential for food borne illness when coupled with SmartWash Solutions industry leading wash system cross-contamination control. This is a huge win for companies seeking to prevent recalls, protect their brand and assure consumer health, trust and safety.

“We have spent hundreds of hours working in our pilot plant to design the very best wash system for cut products. We are excited to receive third party results that validate and reinforce our internal studies, proving significant incremental lethality in the process,” Swarts concluded.

Tom Myers, PURE’s Chief Operating Officer, said that, “PURE Bioscience has been working closely alongside SmartWash Solutions throughout this process and we are thrilled that the pre-treatment results reported last year at the 2019 IAFP have been recently validated by the USDA-ARS. We are supporting the commercialization effort of SmartWash Solutions and the industry in this significant step toward a safer produce supply, as enhancing food safety is and remains the core of our business strategy.”