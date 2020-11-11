Ocular Therapeutix To Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting being held November 13 -15, 2020.

“We are presenting two posters and a paper at this year’s American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) that continue to highlight Ocular Therapeutix’s differentiated ophthalmology programs, including real world data on DEXTENZA and new clinical data in OTX-TKI,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “We are particularly encouraged with new interim Phase 1 data in OTX-TKI that supports the products safety profile and demonstrates evidence of biological activity in patients with wet AMD across all three dose groups. Overall, we are thrilled with the progress we have seen in both DEXTENZA and OTX-TKI and look forward to providing additional updates on all the programs being developed with our novel hydrogel platform.”