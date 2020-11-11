Ocular Therapeutix To Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting being held November 13 -15, 2020.
“We are presenting two posters and a paper at this year’s American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) that continue to highlight Ocular Therapeutix’s differentiated ophthalmology programs, including real world data on DEXTENZA and new clinical data in OTX-TKI,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “We are particularly encouraged with new interim Phase 1 data in OTX-TKI that supports the products safety profile and demonstrates evidence of biological activity in patients with wet AMD across all three dose groups. Overall, we are thrilled with the progress we have seen in both DEXTENZA and OTX-TKI and look forward to providing additional updates on all the programs being developed with our novel hydrogel platform.”
Presentations at AAO:
-
Safety and Biological Activity of Intravitreal OTX-TKI Implant in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD) – Phase 1 Study. D Boyer
Interim data from the Phase 1 study continues to demonstrate that OTX-TKI has been generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. Evidence of biological activity is demonstrated across the three dose groups as measured by a decrease in subretinal and/or intraretinal fluid. Durability has been seen up to 11 months in one subject without the need to rescue.
-
Magnitude of Cumulative Drug Effect and Time to Resolution with an Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert (0.4 mg) in Pooled Phase 3 Studies. F Mah
Data being presented continues to support DEXTENZA’s rapid and consistent efficacy in the treatment of post-cataract inflammation and pain.
-
Real World Patient Experience with Dropless Steroid Therapy using a Novel Hydrogel Based Intracanalicular Dexamethasone (0.4 mg) Insert. P Majmudar
Data from this Phase 4 real world, clinical trial demonstrates subjects undergoing cataract surgery reported high satisfaction and preference for DEXTENZA over topical drops, irrespective of administration in the operating room or outpatient clinical setting. Data collected outside conventional randomized clinical trials provides insights into adapting a novel sustained release steroid therapy into routine clinical practice.
In addition, two posters will be presented on DEXTENZA from two of the investigator-initiated trials.
