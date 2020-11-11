American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in Virtual Meeting Hosted by Dowling & Partners

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors in a virtual forum hosted by Dowling & Partners at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The investor material to be used in the meeting will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the meeting.