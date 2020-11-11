TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in response to recent comments made by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.:

On October 20, 2020, TESSCO’s Board unanimously approved an agreement that would result in its exit from the Retail Business. The agreement was executed on October 28, 2020 and TESSCO made the agreement public the following week, months in advance of any requirement to do so.

Mr. Barnhill, who supported and voted in favor of the transaction, is disingenuous when he claims the agreement discourages board change. The agreement merely provides that if TESSCO experiences a change of control and then purposefully breaches the agreement or frustrates the closing of the deal, TESSCO must return the buyer’s $1 million purchase price deposit, reimburse the buyer’s expenses (up to $500,000) and pay a specific amount of damages ($500,000). That is not a “proxy put” as Mr. Barnhill claims – it is a liquidated damages clause that any reasonable buyer would insist upon to ensure that any new board will perform the Company’s obligations under the agreement.

It should surprise no one that Mr. Barnhill’s consent solicitation has unnerved some of TESSCO’s stakeholders and counterparties. In ways large and small – including with respect to the exit of the Retail Business – Mr. Barnhill’s campaign has slowed and interfered with TESSCO’s transformation.

The existing Board intends to perform its obligations under the agreement. Given that Mr. Barnhill supported the transaction and voted in favor of the agreement, we expect he and his nominees would proceed to close if they are elected. Accordingly, there is no reason to believe that this liquidated damages provision will ever be triggered.

Mr. Barnhill’s most recent complaint, like so many of his others, is an attempt to deceive shareholders and is simply manufactured to justify his desire for excessive influence over the TESSCO Board.

With three exceptional new directors added to the Board in the last five months, and three directors departing the Board, Mr. Barnhill’s cry of entrenchment rings hollow. The time has come for Mr. Barnhill to accept that there has already been substantial change at TESSCO.