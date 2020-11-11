 

TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:15  |  75   |   |   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in response to recent comments made by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.:

Mr. Barnhill’s complaint in his most recent press release is another in a long line of manufactured issues.

On October 20, 2020, TESSCO’s Board unanimously approved an agreement that would result in its exit from the Retail Business. The agreement was executed on October 28, 2020 and TESSCO made the agreement public the following week, months in advance of any requirement to do so.

Mr. Barnhill, who supported and voted in favor of the transaction, is disingenuous when he claims the agreement discourages board change. The agreement merely provides that if TESSCO experiences a change of control and then purposefully breaches the agreement or frustrates the closing of the deal, TESSCO must return the buyer’s $1 million purchase price deposit, reimburse the buyer’s expenses (up to $500,000) and pay a specific amount of damages ($500,000). That is not a “proxy put” as Mr. Barnhill claims – it is a liquidated damages clause that any reasonable buyer would insist upon to ensure that any new board will perform the Company’s obligations under the agreement.

It should surprise no one that Mr. Barnhill’s consent solicitation has unnerved some of TESSCO’s stakeholders and counterparties. In ways large and small – including with respect to the exit of the Retail Business – Mr. Barnhill’s campaign has slowed and interfered with TESSCO’s transformation.

The existing Board intends to perform its obligations under the agreement. Given that Mr. Barnhill supported the transaction and voted in favor of the agreement, we expect he and his nominees would proceed to close if they are elected. Accordingly, there is no reason to believe that this liquidated damages provision will ever be triggered.

Mr. Barnhill’s most recent complaint, like so many of his others, is an attempt to deceive shareholders and is simply manufactured to justify his desire for excessive influence over the TESSCO Board.

With three exceptional new directors added to the Board in the last five months, and three directors departing the Board, Mr. Barnhill’s cry of entrenchment rings hollow. The time has come for Mr. Barnhill to accept that there has already been substantial change at TESSCO.

Seite 1 von 5
Tessco Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in response to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
09.11.20
TESSCO Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on its Strategy to Create Value and Substantial Board Refreshment
09.11.20
Tessco Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors
06.11.20
Tessco Independent Director Stephanie Dismore Sends Letter to Shareholders
30.10.20
TESSCO Technologies Announces New $75 Million ABL Facility, Extending Maturity to 2024
29.10.20
Tessco to Sell Certain Retail Assets and Pivots to Focus on Higher-Margin Commercial Segment
28.10.20
Tessco Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
28.10.20
Ventev Awarded Patent for Innovative T-Bar Bracket for Aruba 500 Series Access Points
19.10.20
TESSCO Technologies Schedules Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
19.10.20
Tessco Mails Definitive Consent Revocation Statement and Sends Letter to Shareholders