 

Hofseth Biocare ASA SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS TO BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE – NOTICE OF EGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 15:04  |  46   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") has resolved to appoint Christoph Baldegger as new member of the audit committee, and has further resolved to propose that the general meeting of the Company elects a new member to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Following discussions between the Company's election committee and the management, it has been proposed to nominate Kristin Fjellby Grung as new member of the Board of Directors.

The appointment of Christoph Baldegger to the audit committee is effective immediately, while the election of Kristin Fjellby Grung as new member of the Board of Directors is subject to approval by the Company's general meeting.

The Board of Directors therefore call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 December 2020 at 13.00 hours CET at the premises of the Company at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, Norway. The notice for the extraordinary general meeting is attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Mob: +47 93632966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. Ingredients are further developed into discovery and pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are development towards a Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Protective Medical Food, Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and future phase 1 studies on treatment of Anemia and NEC-IBS with Salmon Protein Hydrolysate fractions.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Mumbai, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-3 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Disclaimer

