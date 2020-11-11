Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19th
FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020
at 10:45am- 11:15am ET
Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.
Acme United’s presentation will be broadcast live here and available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.
To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti conference, please contact Sidoti & Company.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only, First Aid Central, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and DMT. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.
Contact:
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com
Source: Acme United Corporation
Acme United Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare