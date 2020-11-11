Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19th

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:45am- 11:15am ET



Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.